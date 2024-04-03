MIAMI (WSVN) - A man posing as a T-Mobile worker is back on solid ground after he tore clamps off a Miami cell tower Wednesday.

Miami Police said reports of the man came in around 7 a.m. near Northwest 29th Street and 13th Avenue. According to police, the cellphone company called authorities when they found out a man, said to be in his 50s, was impersonating an employee. Around 11 a.m., the man was brought down and interviewed by police.

“He apologized and right now the negotiating team is talking to him,” said Miami Police officer Michael Vega.

The man claiming to be a T-Mobile worker shut off the cell tower, causing an alarm to go off. The sirens prompted a real T-Mobile worker to be dispatched to the transmitter and check on the situation. When the worker arrived, they found the man who then tried to convince the T-Mobile worker to climb with him.

“The T-Mobile worker gets on the scene and sees that where you turn on and off the power, it was shut off. So, this was manually done and notices, that there’s somebody on the tower,” added Vega. “He starts talking about God and [asks the worker], ‘Please, see the view with me.'” added Vega.

Video footage captured the man, wearing a vibrant red shirt, climbing the tower like a jungle gym level by level with a bible tucked in his waistband. At one point, he was seen unhooking clamps that connect power to the cell tower as he ignored crisis negotiators trying to talk to him.

“Those gray boxes that you see up on the tower, they are actually very hot,” said Vega. “So he knows what he’s doing because he’s avoiding touching those boxes. We’re just trying to talk him down to come down peacefully and once he does come down, he’s facing a lieu of charges.”

Officials said that some cell phone services may be affected by this incident. Authorities were forced to block off the nearby area as they investigate.

Although he was seen throwing objects off the tower, the man’s intentions remain unknown. When the mane came down he thanked the first responders there.

“Once he felt that his job was done, he came down voluntarily and shook hands with the officers, with the firefighters there,” said Vega. “He thanked them all and cooperated 100% with us.”

After he came down, he was taken into custody to get checked out by paramedics. It is unclear what charges he may face.

