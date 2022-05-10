MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man cuffed by police took off and led them on a foot chase.

The Monday evening sprint southbound at an intersection was no intended workout.

It was a destructive and dangerous attempted getaway on the road for the handcuffed arrestee.

Police said a banged-up white Honda CRV with a black fender was being driven by a subject on the run, who had committed battery on a officer by driving his vehicle into an officer’s unmarked cruiser.

The man crashed after being tailed by Miami-Dade Police.

He also crashed into the car of 69-year-old Luco Laurent, who was stopped at the light at Northwest 183rd Street and 27th Avenue.

Laurent told 7News he had stopped at the light and was hit from the back of his vehicle.

Although he was OK, sometime after the crashing stop, the suspect made a break for it.

The major intersection remained closed as officers were able to run him down nearby and apprehend him.

Northwest 183rd Street became a nearby tow-away session and clean up.

Drivers who were stuck in traffic nearby were probably hoping that was the end of the story, as Northwest 27th Avenue remained closed into the late evening as officers continued to investigate.

The road has since reopened.

Miami-Dade Police told 7News they attempted to transfer the suspect from one police cruiser into another after the crash while the suspect was handcuffed, and that was when he fled.

Miami-Dade Police were also helped by another agency.

