Man dies after getting shot in his own home in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are seeking information on the homicide of 27-year-old Eddy Baez.
According to police, Baez was shot in his own home in the area of Northwest 183rd Street and Northwest 90th Avenue at around 10:05 p.m., Tuesday. He didn’t survive his injuries.
Baez’s family has created a GoFundMe page to pay for funeral expenses.
If you have any information regarding this shooting death, please call police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. You may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.
Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.