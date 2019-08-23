Man dies after getting shot in his own home in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are seeking information on the homicide of 27-year-old Eddy Baez.

According to police, Baez was shot in his own home in the area of Northwest 183rd Street and Northwest 90th Avenue at around 10:05 p.m., Tuesday. He didn’t survive his injuries.

SEEKING INFORMATION: On 8/20/19, Eddy Baez was shot in the area of NW 183 Street and NW 90 Avenue. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/eOfjSLEbCz — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) August 22, 2019

Baez’s family has created a GoFundMe page to pay for funeral expenses.

If you have any information regarding this shooting death, please call police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. You may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

