Malls reopening across South Florida

(WSVN) - As Miami-Dade and Broward enter phase one, local malls are preparing to reopen their doors after spending months closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Below is a list of malls with their respective reopening dates and time.

Miami-Dade

Dolphin Mall : Wednesday, May 20 at 11 a.m.

: Wednesday, May 20 at 11 a.m. Dadeland Mall : Open

: Open Aventura Mall : Thursday, May 21 at 11 a.m.

: Thursday, May 21 at 11 a.m. Brickell City Centre: Friday, May 22 at 11 a.m.

Broward

Sawgrass Mills : Open

: Open Westfield Broward : Friday, May 22 at 11 a.m.

: Friday, May 22 at 11 a.m. The Galleria at Fort Lauderdale : Open

: Open Pembroke Lakes Mall: Tuesday, May 19

