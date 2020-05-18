Malls reopening across South Florida

(WSVN) - As Miami-Dade and Broward enter phase one, local malls are preparing to reopen their doors after spending months closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Below is a list of malls with their respective reopening dates and time.

Miami-Dade

  • Dolphin Mall: Wednesday, May 20 at 11 a.m.
  • Dadeland Mall: Open
  • Aventura Mall: Thursday, May 21 at 11 a.m.
  • Brickell City Centre: Friday, May 22 at 11 a.m.

Broward

  • Sawgrass Mills: Open
  • Westfield Broward: Friday, May 22 at 11 a.m.
  • The Galleria at Fort Lauderdale: Open
  • Pembroke Lakes Mall: Tuesday, May 19

