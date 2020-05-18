Malls reopening across South Florida

(WSVN) - As Miami-Dade and Broward enter phase one, local malls are preparing to reopen their doors after spending months closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Below is a list of malls with their respective reopening dates and time.
Miami-Dade
- Dolphin Mall: Wednesday, May 20 at 11 a.m.
- Dadeland Mall: Open
- Aventura Mall: Thursday, May 21 at 11 a.m.
- Brickell City Centre: Friday, May 22 at 11 a.m.
Broward
- Sawgrass Mills: Open
- Westfield Broward: Friday, May 22 at 11 a.m.
- The Galleria at Fort Lauderdale: Open
- Pembroke Lakes Mall: Tuesday, May 19
