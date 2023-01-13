WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida International University hosted an annual breakfast in celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Ilyasah Shabazz, the daughter of civil rights leader Malcolm X, was the keynote speaker at Friday’s event, held at FIU’s Modesto A. Maidique Campus in West Miami-Dade.

7News weekend anchor and reporter Robbin Simmons was also a guest at the event.

This was the 32nd year FIU has held the commemorative breakfast to celebrate King’s legacy.

