MIAMI (WSVN) - Drivers will find themselves in a slow ride on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 as four left lanes of the highway have been blocked off due to a collision.

The crash occurred on Tuesday morning near 62nd Street and has caused significant delays on the road.

Around 7 a.m., live video footage from the 79th Street camera showed standstill traffic.

Commuters may take US-441 as an alternate to make their way around the congestion on I-95.

The incident has caused backups all the way toward Opa Locka Boulevard.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox