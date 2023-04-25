MIAMI (WSVN) - Drivers will find themselves in a slow ride on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 as four left lanes of the highway have been blocked off due to a collision.

The crash occurred on Tuesday morning near 62nd Street and has caused significant delays on the road.

Around 7 a.m., live video footage from the 79th Street camera showed standstill traffic.

Commuters may take US-441 as an alternate to make their way around the congestion on I-95.

The incident has caused backups all the way toward Opa Locka Boulevard.

