M-DCPS names John A. Ferguson Senior High’s Villalobos principal of the year

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools gave a high honor to the principal at a Southwest Miami-Dade school.

The district named Rafael Villalobos at John A. Ferguson Senior High 2020’s Principal of the Year.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, district officials gave the principal a virtual salute through Facebook on Monday for all of his hard work.

“I want to first thank God for having placed me in this path where I have had the opportunity to touch the lives of thousands of students and colleagues throughout my career and see the lasting impact in their lives and in our community,” said Villalobos.

The honoree received $2,000 and a three-year lease on a car sponsored by Toyota of North Miami as well as a special gift basket.

