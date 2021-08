MIAMI (WSVN) - A member of the Miami-Dade County Public School Board has tested positive for COVID-19.

Board Member Christi Fraga said she and her husband have suffered debilitating symptoms as a result of the virus.

Because of her diagnosis, Fraga missed this week’s board meeting, in which the district made masks mandatory on school campuses.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.