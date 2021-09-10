MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A loose horse and pony turned drivers’ heads when they were spotted galloping down a busy Miami Lakes roadway, prompting at least one bystander to record the spectacle.

Speaking with 7News on Friday, recording artist and YouTube personality Dionis Nunez said he was driving along Red Road earlier this week when he spotted the animals by a Chase bank near 158th Street.

Then I suddenly see something moving, like, with hair. I’m like, that’s not normal,” he said.

Nunez said he took out his smartphone and began to record.

“People in the back running, trying to get the horse,” he is heard saying in the video.

It wasn’t until after he began recording that he noticed the pony racing alongside the larger animal.

“This cannot be true: another horse. I’m like, ‘This time I’ve got to record it, because nobody is going to believe me,'” said Nunez.

As he was recording, Nunez said, the traffic light turned green at the intersection. Thankfully, drivers did not move.

Nunez said that’s when he last saw the animals, but those who were chasing after them appeared to have reached them.

“They kind of end up trapping the horse in the corner, and then from there, thank God, they had everything under control,” he said.

The four-legged runaways likely escaped from a nearby property that’s full of chickens, goats, horses and other animals.

7SkyForce hovered above the seemingly unnamed farm and storage yard, located at the corner of Red Road and 159th Street.

The property is fenced and there are several “no trespassing” signs.

A 7News crew who went to the property on Friday did not see anyone in the area to ask about the fate of the horses.

There were no reports of serious traffic trouble connected to the attempted freedom run.

“I’ve seen a lot of things in Miami, but horses, in the middle of the street running, and a pony? Nah, I don’t think so. I’ve never seen that,” said Nunez. “I had to record it, like I tell you. Nobody was going to believe me.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.