Long lines form as Hialeah distributes paper unemployment forms at 4 pickup sites

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - As Florida’s unemployment website continues to struggle due to the overwhelming amount of applicants, the City of Hialeah is offering a way for people to pick up physical applications.

Hialeah is opening four sites:

Slade Park (2501 W. 74th St., Hialeah, FL 33016)

Goodlet Park (4200 W. 8th Ave., Hialeah, FL 33012)

John F. Kennedy Library (190 W. 49th St., Hialeah, FL 33012)

Babcock Park (651 E. 4th Ave., Hialeah, FL 33010)

The sites opened Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will remain open until further notice.

At one site, long lines of traffic extended for several blocks and has remained that way for several hours as people wait in line to collect their applications.

The public is being reminded that the unemployment application is available for printing online and can be filled out at home and mailed to the unemployment office in Tallahassee. The application pick-up is only for persons who do not have access to a printer at their homes.

A number of persons that lined up did not show up for an application but with questions regarding the difficulty they have experienced online when trying to apply. The persons, however, at the distributing sites are simply handing out the applications and are not prepared to answer any online-related questions persons may have.

Hialeah commissioner Carl Zogby said they have already distributed hundreds of applications and plan to continue for as long as they need to.

“All we’re trying to do is get enough applications here today so those people who have been waiting in line for a long time can get out and get back into the safety of their homes,” he said, “because we’ve tried to tell them, ‘Stay in your car, stay apart,’ but we can’t force them to do it, unfortunately. We’re trying to get them to comply, and this is the best we’ve been able to do, so now, we’ve got to get them out of here as quickly as possible.”

Police officers have joined volunteers and are assisting to hand out the documents so that the lines move quickly.

On Monday morning, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the unemployment system was increased to handle 120,000 simultaneous connections, or around double the peak usage in recent weeks.

Mayor of Miami-Dade Carlos Gimenez says starting Wednesday, people who don’t have access to computers can go to one of 26 libraries in the county to fill out their unemployment claim and return it to that same location.

The number to call to find one close to you is 305-375-2665.

The governor says they are doing things now to improve the system.

But state leaders urge him to do more to fix the issues with the unemployment benefits program.

Meanwhile, Slade Park in Hialeah will be one of the places people can go to fill out a paper application that will then be mailed to Tallahassee.

Hamid Borjian of Valentino Pizza said, “The telephone number doesn’t work. It just basically has a busy signal and the website just gives you an error message now.”

Frustrated Floridians simply trying to collect unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Linda Schonning of the Florida Keys Bridal Team said, “Why can’t we get our money?”

Hundreds of thousands of people are desperately trying to collect unemployment and can’t get through.

Desantis says they are working on it. Adding more than 70 additional servers and hundreds of additional customer service reps are being trained.

Desantis said, “We are in a situation where people have lost their jobs and looking for relief. It was just totally unacceptable.”

Congresswoman Donna Shalala(D-Fla.) says state officials knew the system was vulnerable and no one did anything to fix it.

Shalala said, “The state actually had the information about what a mess this was when the governor first took office. There had been audits of the system.”

The congresswoman says people who are approved for unemployment should be getting more money through the recently passed federal stimulus package.

She says an additional 600 dollars a week.

“It’s a substantial amount of money every week but first you have to get on the system,” Shalala said.

State officials hope they can work faster now to get people their unemployment money with Monday’s announcement of the new changes.

Director of the Department of Economic Opportunity Ken Lawson said, “We are in constant contact with the federal government and all states are waiting for the feds but we are pushing harder to get the money quicker.”

But, some have already been waiting for weeks to get some sort of financial help.

Borjian said, “It’s difficult. Basically the system broke down.”

Schonning said, “I’m going to be 70 next week, so happy birthday to me. I don’t want to go into my retirement.)”

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has provided information about COVID-19 resources on its website.

