MIAMI (WSVN) - The local organization Florida Parents of Murdered Children held its annual All White Prayer Breakfast event in downtown Miami.

This year’s event, held at the Hyatt Regency, aimed to support parents who have lost children to gun violence.

Florida Parents of Murdered Children was created to provide support to families of victims, as well as create change by educating the community about gun violence.

Tangela Sears, the organization’s founder, knows the pain of losing a child. Her son, David Queen, was unarmed when he was killed during an argument in Tallahassee in 2015.

Now Sears works tirelessly to spread her message.

“It just says a lot to see these people out here, making sure that they take a stand on this issue, and acknowledge that it exists and something needs to be done,” said Tangela Sears, the founder of Florida Parents of Murdered Children.

7News reporter Sheldon Fox was also on hand at the event.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.