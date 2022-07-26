NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Lobster lovers in South Florida rejoice, the two-day mini season is almost here.

The two-day mini season will begin on Wednesday afternoon and end on Thursday night at 11:59 p.m.

With thousands of people visiting Florida to capture their legal limit of spiny lobster, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, along with the U.S. Coast Guard and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, will be making sure to remind people the rules when catching lobsters.

When it comes to catching the crustaceans, lobster hunters must have a Florida saltwater license.

According to the FWC, the bag limit is six lobsters per person, per boat, and the head of the lobster must measure more than three inches.

“Always stick to the bag limits, there will be enough for everybody including family and friends, and we want to make sure there’s enough for everybody to take as well,” said Lt. Rafael Almagro of the FWC.

The FWC provided 7News with a demonstration on how to properly measure a catch.

“Put your approved measuring device right in between the horns and you want to make sure that the back piece does not go beyond the carapace, so this will be a legal lobster,” Almargo said.

He also said to be mindful of more vehicles along the Archipelago with many pulling boats as well as even more vessels on the water.

The agencies are also pleading that people be responsible.

“Boating under the influence of drugs or alcohol is irresponsible, and it’s illegal, so we just ask that you guys designate a sober driver,” said USCG Chief Petty Officer Alejandro Cordova.

Lobsters must be brought to the shore whole and no egg bearing female lobsters can be harvested.

“If you see one like this, please throw it back,” Almargo said.

Law enforcement will be in full force to make sure everyone is following the rules.

The penalty for breaking the rules could result in a 60-day jail sentence for every undersized lobster caught as well as a possible $500 fine.

