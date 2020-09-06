Less than 3K COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH Sunday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 646,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 11,849 deaths.

As of 12 p.m., Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported 646,431 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 2,626 from Saturday’s update.

There are now 161,363 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 73,293 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 43,067 and 1,764 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 40,024 hospital admissions statewide.

