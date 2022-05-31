NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Danger on the job for workers in a South Florida neighborhood when someone approached them with a gun.

“Very scary,” said a lawn service employee.

The employee is so frightened by the experience she asked not to show her face. The lawn care worker said a typical Tuesday turned into trouble when she said her crew was robbed at gunpoint and had equipment stolen.

“We were just doing the yard, and then the guy in the gray four-door vehicle pulled up in a gray hoodie and jumped out with a firearm, grabbed my blower, jumped and took off,” she said.

“When they got out I turned around, she turned around, and they said, ‘Ahhh’ that’s when I turned around and seen the dude jump back in the car,” said a worker.

Officers responded to Northwest 125th Street, shortly after the robbery happened.

The workers told 7News one of the thieves almost got dragged themselves after jumping back in their getaway car with one of their blowers.

“They were so anxious to leave,” said a worker. “We seen them leaving. They almost drug him,” said the worker.

In a matter a seconds, the workers tried chasing after the thieves, but just as quick as it happened, they lost them.

“Never been through it personally, but I’ve always heard stories,” said the lawn service employee. “This is the first and hopefully the last.”

The workers said the getaway car was a gray, four-door sedan. They’re hoping to get their equipment back.

In the meantime, they have a message for these thieves.

“Get a job, get a job, and do something better with your life,” said the lawn service employee.

If you have any information on the equipment robbers, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

