Latest COVID-19 numbers: Florida cases surpass 16,300; deaths top 350

(WSVN) — There are now more than 16,300 cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 354 deaths. As of 11 a.m., Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 16,364 confirmed cases in the state. Of these cases, 15,883 are Florida residents and 481 are non-residents.

There are 5,745 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 2,454 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County reached 1,260, and 52 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

