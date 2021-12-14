MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have airlifted a male juvenile to the hospital after, police said, he was shot following a scuffle near Miami Norland Senior High School in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the shooting near Northwest 191st Street and 10th Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.

According to police and area residents, the victim came under fire in the street.

“I drove over here, and then I turn around, and I see the guy laying on the floor,” said a man.

When asked how old he believes the victim to be, he replied, “About 16, 17.”

7News learned that the victim was tended to in a nearby backyard.

A large fight just outside Norland Sr. high preceded a shooting that critically injured a juvenile. He was airlifted to Jackson, and it is unknown if he attends Norland. Police say they’re looking for a blue Hyundai Elantra with no bumper, as they search for a shooter. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/E3hulbFExt — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) December 14, 2021

Cellphone video provided to 7News shows several students engaged in a physical altercation in front of the school campus preceding the shooting.

According to neighbors, some of the students involved in the melee attend Miami Norland Senior High.

Moments after the fight broke out, area residents said they heard gunfire.

“I hear, ‘pow, pow, pow, pow, pow,’ and I paid no attention, but I knew it was a gun,” said a man.

7News cameras captured marked and unmarked police vehicles from multiple agencies at the scene.

Police activity appeared to center in the backyard of a pink house.

Paramedics put the victim in an ambulance and took him to a field at the school.

Cameras showed first responders as they put the victim into a rescue helicopter.

He was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, officials said.

A spokesperson with Miami-Dade Schools Police said the juvenile is a student in the public school system but did not specify whether or not he attends Miami Norland Senior High.

Police said they are looking for a blue Hyundai Elantra with a missing rear bumper.

