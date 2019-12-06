Jackson Memorial Hospital hosts Christmas party for young patients, families

MIAMI (WSVN) - Jackson Memorial Hospital gave their young patients a welcome dose of holiday cheer Thursday by hosting a Christmas party for them and their families.

Each family had their own story to tell about the kids in Jackson’s care.

“He was actually born at 24 weeks,” Cristina Diaz, a mother of one of the patients said. “He was a micro-premie.”

“She has spinal muscular atrophy, so it is a muscle degenerative disease,” Idalmis del Toro, another mother, said of her daughter.

The kids were treated to a Christmas party complete with Christmas carols, artist caricatures, food and much more.

“Everything is so well put together, and they put so much care and detail into their patients, so that’s really important to make them feel like they belong,” del Toro said.

“That’s why they host this, to make it special for everybody, not just the kids, the moms, everybody,” physical therapist Isabel Monuz-Rodriguez said.

The holiday fun is a way to celebrate the milestones the kids achieved during their therapy treatments. It all left a lasting impression on the parents.

“This is our third year coming, and it’s nice to see everybody sharing together at the party after so many hard things that happened to us,” father Dariel Vila said.

The party was not complete without a visit from Santa Claus himself, and each child received a new gift.

