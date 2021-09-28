MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who had recently moved to South Florida from South America is sharing his story, days after, police said, he became the victim of a violent armed robbery just feet from his front door.

According to the victim, the pre-dawn ambush took place along Pennsylvania Avenue, near 10th Street, early Friday morning.

The 20-year-old, who came to the U.S. from Venezuela, said he was on his way to his new job at a nearby restaurant when he encountered two men.

A police report states, “Both subjects produced a black handgun each.”

“[The said], ‘Money, money, money, money,'” said the victim, who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera.

A 20-year-old Venezuelan man, in America less than a month was ambushed, pistol-whipped, kicked and robbed of his belongings on Pennsylvania Ave near 10th St as he tried walking to his new job at a South Beach restaurant. Both robbers had guns and weren’t caught. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/7RUwaM0v5I — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) September 28, 2021

The victim’s older brother spoke on his behalf to 7News, Monday.

“He’s really scared right now,” he said. “He doesn’t speak English. He doesn’t understand what they said, you know? He only understands the word ‘money.'”

Speaking through a translator, the victim described what happened next.

“The other held the gun to the front of my head,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said, the other subject had a gun to his back.

Moments later, the victim, the second subject struck him in the back of the head with the handgun.

The victim said he was kicked while on sidewalk, and the robbers grabbed his black wallet, containing multiple credit cards and his Venezuelan driver’s license, as well as his gold iPhone X.

The victim said the robbers also took his backpack, which contained shoes and other items, before they ran off.

The iPhone was later found close by.

The 20-year-old said he came from his troubled country less than a month ago in search of a better life and more opportunity.

“After that’s happened, he’s really scared to walk alone at night and go to his work, like walking again,” said his brother.

If you have any information on this robbery or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

