SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a heartfelt ceremony for a group of South Florida families who are finally receiving the keys to their new homes following weeks of hard work, thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

Krystal Holt on Saturday morning invited 7News for a peek at her new home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The tour comes after a lot of blood, sweat and prayers.

“We used to pray for her, for her to get a house and stuff, and now it’s happening,” said Navon Wright. “God answered our prayers.”

“I came here every day after work, I got off work at 4.30 in the morning, and I was here at 5, right here in front of this house, and sleep until it was time to build this house,” said Holt.

Now the Holt family has the keys to their new home.

Several other families were also on hand for Habitat’s Blitz Build dedication ceremony.

The new houses, located at Southwest 178th Street and 102nd Avenue, need just one final finishing touch.

“Only a few days ago, these houses were concrete shells, and now they’ve been turned into houses,” said Mario Artecona, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami. “Today we celebrate the families who will turn them into homes.”

It was a moment filled with joy for the homeowners, as well as the volunteers who put in the sweat equity to build the homes.

As a presenting sponsor, Baptist Health has helped to fund the ability for more South Floridians to buy a safe, affordable home for more than 20 years.

“This was our 96th home. All of them take it very seriously, the mission,” said Susan Magner with Baptist Health. “I’m blessed to be a part of that today.”

7News’ Craig Stevens was on hand to mark what is truly a life-changing moment.

“‘That house, that’s where my dreams were born.’ It’s not just a roof over your head,” he said as Holt broke down in tears.

Holt’s home is the 23rd in Miami-Dade County sponsored by WSVN.

“It really speaks to our commitment to community,” said Stevens. “After Hurricane Andrew, we really believe that you build communities one house at a time.”

Publix presented Holt with a $500 gift certificate.

The mother of three, who works for the U.S. Postal Service, said this experience will deliver a new life and shows how sacrifice and hard work can reap the sweetest rewards.

“This means that I have something to leave my kids,” she said. “This wasn’t easy, the journey wasn’t easy, but with the help from Habitat, I made it happen, and I’m so thankful.”

WSVN is a longtime supporter and sponsor of Habitat for Humanity.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

305-634-3628

www.miamihabitat.org

Habitat for Humanity of Broward

954-396-3030

www.habitatbroward.org

