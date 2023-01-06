CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Curse words, symbols and the phrase “stop cop city” in all capital letters have been spray-painted on the side of a Coral Gables hotel.

The Hotel Colonnade was vandalized in the middle of the night on Thursday.

Coral Gables Police said they have zero tolerance for this kind of behavior.

“How did someone get up there? It’s horrible,” said a bystander.

People are reacting to the graffiti.

“I just wonder why you need to ruin other people’s property, you know. Do that in your own place,” said Danny Thoen, who was visiting the city. “Leave people’s property alone.”

A source told 7News this could be related to a national hate group.

The vandalism is under investigation.

A general contractor working on a new Atlanta police training facility said they believe they were attacked by opponents against that project.

The spokesperson said they have offices inside the Colonnade, and that not only was this place vandalized, but also their offices in Atlanta.

Police said there have been other cases of graffiti in the city within the last month.

At this point, they are not sure whether they are connected or who may be behind the vandalism.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.