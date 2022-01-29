MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida Power and Light crews are working to restore power in two Miami-Dade County neighborhoods after severe weather led to outages, officials said.

Power lines along the 1000 block of Northwest 39th Street in Miami were reportedly sparking on Saturday from trees rubbing against them due to high winds.

No injuries were reported.

FPL officials said 239 customers in this area, out of 1.2 million, are being affected.

In Miami Gardens, gusty winds left 14 people in the dark near Northeast 197th Terrace and 20th Place.

