Heavy snowstorms up north delay, cancel flights from South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Travelers who flew down to South Florida from the northeastern U.S. for Thanksgiving are facing flight delays and cancellations due to heavy snowfall and snowstorms back home.

Gianna Garcia flew in from New Jersey to spend Thanksgiving with her family, and her flight got delayed Monday.

“We were supposed to fly at 3:20, so they delayed it to 5:20, and now they delayed it to 6:20, so we have to wait,” Garcia said. “It’s better to stay here to prevent any problem.”

Meanwhile, 18 inches of snowfall have stranded travelers near Albany, New York.

“We’re stuck here until 5 o’clock, Tuesday,” one traveler said.

“So now, we literally have to sit here and wait for two days,” another traveler said.

The snowstorm has caused 97 delays and nine cancellations at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

“Flights are always an adventure,” said Mariana Castro, whose flight was also delayed.

At Miami International Airport, there have been 30 delays and two cancelled flights, but passengers are taking it all in stride.

“It’s better to be safe and waiting and have patience,” Garcia said. “Beach day is here in Miami. I love Florida. Anyway, I don’t wanna go back to New Jersey! I wanna stay here.”

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.