Hazmat crews respond to ammonia leak from warehouse in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a chemical leak at a warehouse in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to the area of Northwest 72nd Avenue and 25th Street, at around 2 a.m., Wednesday.

Officials said they received a call reporting smoke coming out of the warehouse, which is located west of Miami International Airport.

MDFR’s hazmat team cautiously made entry into the warehouse and confirmed an ammonia leak.

“We stayed very far back, called in the hazmat team, called in all the specialty units,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Kristen Miller. “With this kind of call we move very slow and very cautiously.”

The smoke has since dissipated but the source remains unclear.

No injuries have been reported.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

