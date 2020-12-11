Hard Rock Stadium COVID-19 test site to close this weekend, reopen Monday

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Anyone planning to take a COVID-19 test at Hard Rock Stadium this weekend will have to wait.

Florida officials on Friday said the Miami Gardens testing site will remain closed Saturday and Sunday and is scheduled to reopen Monday at 9 a.m.

Officials sad those patients who had a testing time scheduled for either Saturday or Sunday will be able to get tested when the site reopens, but because of the weekend closure, they anticipate a longer than usual wait.

For more information on COVID-19 testing sites in Miami-Dade County, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

