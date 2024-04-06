DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A late-night altercation inside a bar at CityPlace Doral led to a shooting that escalated into a shootout with police officers, leaving two people dead and seven others injured, including an officer and the owner of the business.

According to detectives, a fight broke out between patrons at Martini Bar, at around 3:30 a.m., Saturday.

“The security guard that was working intervened, and that’s when the subject produced a firearms and shot and killed the security guard,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

Two City of Doral Police officers who were part of a security detail immediately responded and engaged the gunman.

“There was an exchange of gunfire between the subject and the officer. The officer shot and killed the subject; however, the officer also sustained a gunshot wound to the lower extremity,” said Zabaleta.

During the shootout, detectives said, six innocent bystanders were injured. They were taken to the hospital, where two are listed in critical condition and four are listed in stable condition.

Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez said the injured police officer was a four-year veteran, and after being wounded, applied a tourniquet to himself.

A total of nine people were shot:

– Gunman shot and killed

– Security guard shot and killed

– City of Doral Police officer shot

– six bystanders shot (one female and five males)

“At this time, it’s too early to tell who was shot by who,” said Lopez.

CityPlace Doral remained blocked off for hours while police investigated. 7Skyforce hovered above the scene, after police had placed several evidence markers where the gunfire erupted.

The injured Doral Police officer is expected to be OK.

“We are grateful that he is alive and in stable condition, and we look forward to completing this investigation,” said Lopez.

In a message posted Saturday afternoon on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava wrote:

“Our hearts go out to the Doral community and @DoralPolice following last night’s gun violence, as we pray for a swift recovery for all those injured and for the families of the victims. Today, and every day, we are so grateful for the men and women in uniform who keep us safe.”

According to officials, there are three active investigations underway by multiple agencies. City of Doral Police will continue to investigate the original altercation, Miami-Dade Police is conducting a homicide investigation, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the officer-involved shooting.

