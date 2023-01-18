MIAMI (WSVN) - A girl is in the hospital after being struck in the street.

The victim was hit by a car on Northwest 36th Street and 22nd Avenue, Wednesday morning.

Police are investigating the crash as a hit-and-run.

The girl was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Trauma Center.

Her condition remains unknown.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

