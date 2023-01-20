(WSVN) - Florida Fish and Wildlife has released new information about the tragic loss of major league soccer player Anton Walkes, as the sports world continues to honor his memory.

A new report from FWC said that Walkes was on a personal watercraft when it collided with a boat in Biscayne Bay Wednesday, near the Miami Marine Stadium Basin.

According to officials, someone else was operating the boat the 25-year-old was on.

First responders said Walkes was found unconscious in the water after the crash.

He was taken to shore and given CRP by Miami Fire Rescue then taken to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Walkes was a defender entering his second season with the major league soccer club Charlotte FC.

The team arrived in Fort Lauderdale earlier this month for its first leg of pre-season training.

Thursday, a candlelight vigil was held for Walkes outside his team’s home stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

His fans and teammates hugged, wiping away tears and mourning the loss of the 25-year-old.

Another MLS team the Colorado Rapids held a moment of silence on the field for Walkes.

Florida Fish and Wildlife said their thoughts are with Walkes’ loved ones.

They said the investigation is still active.

