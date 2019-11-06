FPL installs underground power lines in Hialeah neighborhood

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Power and Light crews are helping a Hialeah neighborhood be better equipped to weather storms.

Crews from the utility company dug deep to install power lines underground, near West 14th Court and 78th Terrace in Hialeah, Wednesday.

During hurricane season, many outages are caused by debris blowing into and falling onto the lines in backyards.

“We’re burying neighborhood lateral lines, and in doing so, they perform better for our customers,” said FPL spokesperson Marie Bertot, “because there is less vegetation interfering with the lines, which is our primary cause of interruptions for our power.”

As part of its Storm Secure Underground Program, FPL will continue placing lines underground in other cities.

