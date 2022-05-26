KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Former military veterans and U.S. Navy SEALs sailed together off the coast of South Florida for a special mission.

The group, called Beyond the Teams, paddled 150 miles from Key West to near Key Biscayne to raise money for various organizations and causes, helping people with physical disabilities, cultural disadvantages and more.

“Because the people who have needs, that are being met by these charities we support, continue to have needs,” said former Navy SEAL Mike Charbonnet. “You know, we exist to provide, to gather awareness and to provide funds for charities that are doing good things.”

This is the group’s second long-distance paddling event in this region. They hope to unite more paddlers in the community for worthy causes.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.