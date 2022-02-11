DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Univision producer and show writer faces multiple sexual battery charges after, authorities said, he used auditions to target his victims.

At a news conference held Friday, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said Enrique Albis-Masot is now being charged in his third case.

“He abused his position,” said Fernandez Rundle.

Albis-Masot appeared in court for his most recent charges. In addition to sexual battery, he also faces a charge of false imprisonment.

Arrest documents show the suspect offered an actress an audition for a new character in a TV show.

The documents state Albis-Masot asked that woman to wear a tight-fitting wetsuit for the audition at his Univision office in Doral.

Court records reveal that during the audition, Albis-Masot “pushed the victim onto a sofa and pulled her hair while forcibly attempting to remove the wetsuit, as the victim was “struggling to get away.”

Court records state Albis-Masot “managed to pull the wetsuit down to the victim’s knees, leaving her almost naked.”

Records say the sexual battery charge happened after the struggle.

Univision officials told investigators they didn’t authorize Albis-Masot to conduct auditions and was prohibited from hiring talent.

The network sent 7News a statement that reads, “We are committed to a safe workplace culture and have zero tolerance for harassment or sexual misconduct. As soon as we learned of these allegations, we initiated an internal investigation, collaborated with authorities and terminated Mr. Albis’ employment in 2019.”

“He said that he had a power that he didn’t have, and even if he had that power, either way, it’s just bad and shameful,” said Fernandez Rundle.

A 7News crew that went to Albis-Masot’s home on Friday was told to leave.

The Doral Police Department is already investigating Albis-Masot on charges for similar circumstances that happened while at the network. Among the other charges he is facing are two counts of sexual battery, robbery and battery.

“The victims in these cases, they’re very strong, they’re very courageous,” said Fernandez Rundle.

Altogether, the State Attorney’s Human Trafficking Task Force has identified over a dozen victims and interviewed nine.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.