Former PTA president at Miami school accused of fraud faces judge

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman accused of fraud at a Miami school appeared in court.

Jennifer Lacasse faced Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer, Wednesday morning, charged with organized scheme to defraud and grand theft.

Lacasse was the PTA president at Ada Merritt K-8 Center, located in the area of Southwest Third Street and Seventh Avenue.

Investigators said she repeatedly submitted fake invoices for reimbursement while she held the position. Officials said the invoices amounted to more than $15,000 over the last two years.

Lacasse is being held on $15,000 bond.

