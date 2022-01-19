MIAMI (WSVN) - Former Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo has filed a lawsuit against the city.

In the lawsuit, filed Wednesday, Acevedo claimed the city manager and three commissioners violated his rights and targeted him for calling out corruption within city government.

Acevedo served a short tenure in the Magic City. The 57-year-old was fired back in October after serving has the top officer for just 6 months.

City manager Art Noriega issued a statement that reads in in part, “It’s clearly an attempt to retaliate against the individuals that held him accountable for his own shortcomings as Miami Police chief and to attempt to salvage his professional reputation by casting blame on others. I will leave it to our law department to address the complaint directly through the proper legal channels.”

