MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A customer says he went inside a donut shop and was hit by hate.

Yeshaya Diveroli said he went inside the Dunkin Donuts in Miami Beach when a now former employee hurled racist and antisemitic insults at him.

“I don’t give [expletive] stinking ass jew,” said the Dunkin employee.

“It made me feel beneath myself,” said Diveroli.

“Yes, I’m [expletive] following you,” said the employee.

An antisemitic statement was just part of a rant caught on camera outside the Dunkin Donuts at 1606 Alton Road in Miami Beach.

This video was recorded Feb. 1.

“Antisemitism should never be tolerated,” said Diveroli.

Diveroli said, that day he was there to pick up his coffee and claims when an employee saw his name on the order the employee went on the verbal attack, even following him out of the business.

“I was shaken. I felt persecuted and that he was religiously profiling me,” said Diveroli.

Miami Beach Police were called there that day and Diveroli was trespassed from the property. The responding officer determined that both parties made hateful, verbal comments against each other.

Attorneys for Diveroli said the video only shows hateful speech coming from one person.

“The employee is extremely aggressive toward Mr. Diveroli,” said Jose Baez, attorney for the alleged victim.

“You can see very clearly in the video that the Dunkin Donuts employee is the aggressor. That he continues to taunt him after Mr. Diveroli has locked himself inside his vehicle,” said Jasmine Rand, attorney for the alleged victim.

They said Dunkin offered Divoroli a free cup of coffee for his trouble.

Tuesday a spokesperson for the coffee giant responded with the following statement:

“We have zero tolerance for any type of discrimination, and the language used by the former employee is unacceptable and not reflective of our brand. The franchised employee was terminated last week.”

Attorneys for Diveroli said that’s not enough and that racial sensitivity training for all employees must come next.

“Clearly, Dunkin Donuts didn’t make it clear to their employees that they are not permitted to use these racial ethnic slurs, and they clearly did not provide for Mr. Diveroli’s safety that day,” said Rand.

Tuesday morning, the attorneys for the victim said they are taking legal action against Dunkin Donuts.

7News has made several attempts to reach the former employee involved for comment.

