Flower shop owner gives bouquets to seniors at NW Miami-Dade vaccination site

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida flower shop owner made a touching gesture to brighten the day of people waiting to receive their COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Kellie Cantafio, who owns Espri Miami, surprised patients at a vaccination site in Northwest Miami-Dade on Sunday with colorful bouquets.

“Everyone seems excited, I think it’s not expected, you know, they’re coming here to get a shot and then they get a bunch of flowers,” she said. “It’s a great thing.”

“Very happy with the first gift of Valentine’s Day,” said a patient.

The business owner said she received a late shipment of flowers on Valentine’s Day weekend, and she was determined not to let them go to waste.

“Thought it would be a good idea to bring a little bit of joy to everybody,” Cantafio said. “Everybody’s going through a tough time. Hand them some flowers, brighten their day, make them happy.”

Cantafio was compelled to hand out the flowers for free.

“This is very surprise for me,” said a patient. “I come here only to take my immunization.”

