Floodwater traps family in W. Miami-Dade home

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - As residents in West Miami-Dade deal with flooding frustrations as a result of several days worth of heavy rain, one family has been water-logged in their home.

Standing outside the residential home in the neighborhood along Southwest 84th Avenue and Southwest Second Street Wednesday, Juan Nunez said he and his family were stuck in the house because the water was too high to open the front gates.

“We’re literally living on an island right now,” Nunez said. “This happens a lot when it rains like this. We’re stuck. I could just wait until the water goes down so I could try to open up the gate. You can see the whole neighborhood is flooded.”

Some cars slowly navigated through the high waters of Nunez’s neighborhood. Others were not so lucky. A bronze Chevrolet got stuck in the middle of the road.

“You just gotta be more prepared, that’s it,” resident Aldo Santos said.

Residents are hoping the county will help to mitigate the flooding issue. Until then, they’re hoping that the rain holds off.

“We get another rain shower, even half of what we got yesterday or a quarter of it, the water will probably come up to the top of the fence right here,” Nunez said.

As of Wednesday morning, some of the water receded, but the flood remains a big issue for many people in the area.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez addressed some of issues surrounding the recent floodings in a Zoom conference.

“I know that our Water and Sewer director told us that they were supposed, I think, eat over close to 900, either over 800 million gallons of water going back into the system, which means our pipes were full and pressurized, and it could cause some backages, so we’ve had some problems with this” he said. “We have to talk to [South Florida] Water Management District to see what their plans are, how they’re draining this excess water away so that when we have the next rain event, it doesn’t flood like last night.”

