Flagler Elementary receives new laptops, supplies as part of STEM initiative

MIAMI (WSVN) - Chevron’s Fuel Your School program made a special delivery to a South Florida school to help spark students’ interest in science, technology, engineering and math.

Students and teachers at Flagler Elementary School in Miami received new laptops and school supplies as part of a STEM initiative, Friday.

“We want to make sure that all of you children have an equal opportunity to be successful in our city,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. “We want to make sure that you have all the tools necessary to be able to compete with any of your classmates that are in any school — no matter how expensive, no matter whether it’s a private school or not.”

The program will also provide the school with brand-new lab supplies.

This year alone, Fuel Your School has made over $675,000 in funding available to schools in Miami, Doral and Hialeah.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.