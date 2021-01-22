FIU Police officer rear-ended in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida International University Police officer was rear-ended outside of campus in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to FIU Police, the officer was conducting a traffic stop on Southwest Eighth Street when a driver plowed into the back of their cruiser.

After further investigation, officials found the driver was distracted by their phone at the time of the incident.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

