FIU Police officer rear-ended in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida International University Police officer was rear-ended outside of campus in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to FIU Police, the officer was conducting a traffic stop on Southwest Eighth Street when a driver plowed into the back of their cruiser.

Last night while conducting a traffic stop on SW. 8th St., a vehicle plowed into the back of our patrol vehicle. Further investigation determined the driver, who struck our vehicle, was distracted by his phone. Luckily, No one was injured. #PutItDown 📵📱#ItCanWait 📵📱 pic.twitter.com/uG6GuQQ0w4 — FIUPolice (@FIUPOLICE) January 22, 2021

After further investigation, officials found the driver was distracted by their phone at the time of the incident.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

