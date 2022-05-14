NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews worked to put out a warehouse fire that broke out in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The fire happened near Northwest 71st Street and 33rd Avenue around 4 a.m., Saturday.

Multiple units had to be on scene to put out the fire due to the size of the structure.

“We responded shortly after 4 a.m. to this warehouse,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Angel Colom. “We had heavy fire on the west side of the building. Units entered the building and were advised that furniture might be on fire inside. Shortly after, we went to the back and we had multiple crews extinguishing from the rear. No occupants were in the building at the time and the fire is under investigation.”

The fire was put out and no injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation.

