SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family in Southwest Miami-Dade was forced out of their home in the middle of the night following an early morning fire.

The blaze, which broke out around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday along Southwest 159th Street, left the family without a place to live.

Video footage captured the family and their pets outside of the building before the situation worsened. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue quickly arrived at the scene and began working to fight the flames.

“They encountered heavy smoke and heavy fire around the rear of the occupancy,” said Chief Fire Officer Sergio Llorella. “We made our way over there and put the fire out.”

Despite their efforts, it remains unclear when and if the family can return to their home. The incident remains under investigation, and the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

In the meantime, the family was able to find shelter with other loved ones.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.