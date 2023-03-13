NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews from the City of Miami and Miami-Dade worked together Monday afternoon to put out a fire that started in the vendor stalls of the Tropicana Flea Market.

It happened on Northwest 36th Street, between 28th and 29th Avenues, and it wasn’t the first time.

Business owners nearby said this is the second time a fire has broken out at this location in the last couple of months.

7Skyforce captured the dark smoke slowly turning white as firefighters put water on the flames.

The fire was announced completely under control at around 5:18 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Florida Power and Light said because of the nature and the proximity of the fire, the power grid had to be turned off.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

