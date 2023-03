MIAMI (WSVN) - A boat blaze breaking out in Miami.

It happened at the marina near Northeast 79th Street and Northeast Seventh Avenue.

Fire crews quickly put out the flames aboard the 56-foot vessel.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are now looking into what sparked the fire.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.