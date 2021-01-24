FDOH reports over 9K new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1,649,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 25,293 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,649,449 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 9,432 from Saturday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 129 deaths.

There are now 358,801 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 166,058 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 102,367, and 5,158 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 70,181 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

