FDOH reports over 5,600 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 2 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 33,142 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,039,062 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 5,688 from Friday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 26 deaths.

There are now 441,275 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 211,935 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 130,358, and 6,355 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 84,561 hospital admissions statewide.

