FDOH reports over 2,300 COVID-19 cases on Sunday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 778,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 16,429 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported 778,615 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 2,364 from Saturday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 12 deaths.

There are now 181,942 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 83,450 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 50,525 and 2,186 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 48,207 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

