FDOH reports 7,515 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1.8 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 29,179 deaths.

As of 4 p.m. Saturday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,821,937 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 7,515 from Friday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 614 deaths.

There are now 392,842 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 184,110 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 114,083, and 5,562 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 75,991 hospital admissions statewide.

