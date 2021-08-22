Crews have reopened the far left lane along Collins Avenue in Surfside for the first time since the partial condominium collapse.

Saturday’s reopening applies only to one northbound lane between 85th and 89th streets.

All lanes on Collins Avenue had been closed since the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South building on June 24.

In a tweet, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava wrote, “We hope this begins to provide traffic relief to residents. Thank you to the Surfside community for your understanding & patience during this unimaginable time.”

Crews have cleared all the debris, and the site of the tragedy remains off limits as authorities continue to investigate.

