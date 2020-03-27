Family stranded in Peru since coronavirus outbreak returns to U.S.

(WSVN) - Families who have been stranded in South America since COVID-19 broke out have been trying to get back to the U.S., and for one Homestead family, it’s been a frustrating and scary journey home.

Ralph Rico has had a tense few weeks in Peru, but now he, his wife Ingrid and kids Ralphie and Mia are finally back on American soil.

“It’s overwhelming joy,” Rico said. “I’m just so overwhelmed with feelings right now.”

When 7News first met the Rico family, they were desperately trying to get out of Peru after flights got cancelled and borders were closed.

“We have no idea if it’s a week, two weeks,” Rico said at the time. “They just said they’re working on it.”

Rico was worried because he was running out of his much-needed heart medication.

“Hopefully I don’t get stopped by the military or any police asking me too many questions,” he said.

After days on edge, Rico was finally able to walk down the empty streets and go to a pharmacy to get his prescription filled.

For 11 days, Rico and his wife begged the American Embassy and the U.S. government for help. On Thursday, the family was taken to a military base in Lima.

“It’s all heavily guarded by the military, and they let one bus in at a time,” Rico said.

They waited at the base for hours and were finally able to catch a flight back to the U.S.

“When we were there, I was like, ‘Wow, this is really happening,'” Ingrid Vega said.

Five hours later, they landed in Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C.

“This was a U.S. repatriation flight paid by the United States,” Rico said. “You sign a promise to pay, and you have to pay back the United States government for that flight.”

The state department said Friday that it has repatriated “more than 9,000 Americans from 28 countries, from Asia to Africa,” and they will “bring home thousands more in the coming days and weeks.”

“I’m very grateful for all the people that are working and exposing themselves,” Vega said. “They’re trying their best to help others.”

Instead of catching another flight and exposing themselves to COVID-19, the Ricos have rented a car and will drive 16 hours back to Homestead.

“I just feel a little bit safer getting in a car, just us four, and driving than going through the airport again,” Rico said.

When they return to Florida, the Ricos will be in quarantine again, but they said they don’t mind that as long as they’re home.

They don’t know how much the repatriation flight will cost them, but they’ll be notified soon.

