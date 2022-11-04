MIAMI (WSVN) - Parents are begging the public for help after their daughter was killed by a hit-and-run driver.

“We are begging you, begging you to come forward,” said Corinne Dervaux, mother of daughter who was killed. “We are devastated, crushed by what happened. She loved this community, she loved being here, she has friends, she had co-workers who appreciated her alot, she was brilliant, fun.”

According to Miami Police, on Sunday, 24-year-old Justine Avenet, who moved to South Florida from France, was riding a bike in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 22nd Street at around 3:15 a.m. when she lost her life.

“She was riding a rental bike southbound on Biscayne Boulevard. She was doing everything right, she was as close to the right curb line as she possibly could,” said MPD Detective Marvin Lopez. “The vehicle was coming up right behind her and struck her from behind.”

Now, investigators are looking for that driver and the vehicle involved.

“We’re specifically looking for a 2018 to 2021 Nissan pathfinder dark in color, specifically for this vehicle that was involved in the crash,” Lopez said. “The entire front bumper was completely damaged and ripped off due to the crash. The windshield actually has damage to the right side and the right headlight is completely shattered.”

“She’s shouldn’t have died that way, she shouldn’t have,” Dervaux said. “Please help us, once again.”

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.