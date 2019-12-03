Family of Miami murder victim pleads for help in finding killer

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami man’s murder has left his family heartbroken and on a hunt for justice.

The family shared their passionate plea to catch the killer, Tuesday.

Gonzalo Vizcardo Chiesi, 29, was shot and killed near Northeast 55th Street and Miami Place around 1 a.m. on Nov. 7.

“I still can’t believe this happened to my child,” said Raizha Chiesi, the mother of the victim. “My son was my youngest child, my only son, so he was my everything.”

Chiesi was an activist in his community.

“He fought for people’s rights. He fought for human rights. He was an activist. He was very loved,” said Chiesi.

Chiesi was found shot several times in the street, near his Little Haiti apartment.

“He did go to a restaurant. He was on his way home. He might have stopped at a store first or gone home and then gone back to the store and come back,” said Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina. “We know that the likelihood is that someone exists that has some information.”

His family said he was fighting for affordable housing in the neighborhood.

Now, his mother is hoping the community her son desperately loved will help them find closure.

“If they have seen something, they should come forward and tell the police,” said Chiesi. “We need to know what happened.”

If you have any information on Chiesi’s murder, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

