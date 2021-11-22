NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida organization is lending a helping hand to those in need this holiday season, with some assistance from police.

The Embrace the Girls Foundation has partnered with local law enforcement agencies for a week of giving.

The groups hit the street on Monday to provide necessities for the homeless. They delivered hot meals, clothing, personal hygiene items and more.

7News cameras captured North Miami Beach Police and Miami-Dade Police officers filling car trunks with bags full of supplies.

“For the whole week, we’re here to support the homeless. I know that there are many turkey drives and things going on in the community for people that can get to places, but the homeless can’t,” said Velma Lawrence, Embrace the Girls’ CEO and founder.

“This is a big lift. This is not only a police department issue, it’s a community issue, and together with the community, we can change one life,” said North Miami Beach Police Maj. Jason Ochoa.

The foundation expects to serve over 300 meals by the end of the week.

